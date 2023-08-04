EA SPORTS FC 24 - ESPERIENZA PARTITAAMD annuncia le Radeon PRO W7600 e W7500 GTA Online: Ricompense triple nelle missioni di Lamar e negli ...Mike Tyson allenerà Francis Ngannou per il match contro Tyson FuryStipendi dei deputati e senatori italiani: tutte le voci del ...Minorenne arrestato per omicidio colposo: incidente mortale senza ...Drammatica morte di una madre a causa dell'intossicazione da acqua: ...Donald Trump si dichiara 'non colpevole' delle accuse di ...TOWER OF FANTASY celebra il suo primo anniversario con l'Update 3.1: ...GFN Thursday: in arrivo ben 41 nuovi giochi ad AgostoUltime Blog

Edge of Tomorrow 2 | Emily Blunt | Ho letto uno script | spero venga realizzato il sequel

Edge Tomorrow

Edge of Tomorrow 2, Emily Blunt: "Ho letto uno script, spero venga realizzato il sequel" (Di venerdì 4 agosto 2023) L'attrice Emily Blunt ha svelato che ha avuto occasione di leggere lo script di Edge of Tomorrow 2 e vorrebbe girare il sequel dell'action movie. Emily Blunt ha ammesso che ha letto lo script di Edge of Tomorrow 2 e spera ancora che venga realizzato il sequel. L'attrice, durante il podcast Happy Sad Confused, ha parlato della possibilità sottolineando che sarebbe disposta a tornare sul set. L'attrice vuole un sequel Da tempo si parla di un possibile sequel di Edge of Tomorrow - Senza domani ed Emily Blunt ha dichiarato che vorrebbe ...
