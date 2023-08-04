Edge of Tomorrow 2 | Emily Blunt | Ho letto uno script | spero venga realizzato il sequel

Emily Blunt ha ammesso che ha letto lo script diof2 e spera ancora che venga realizzato il sequel. L'attrice, durante il podcast Happy Sad Confused, ha parlato della possibilità sottolineando che sarebbe disposta a tornare sul set. L'...... Mission Impossibile: Rogue Nation , Mission: Impossible: Fallout e Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - e quattro solamente sceneggiati da McQuarrie - Operazione Valchiria ,of- ...Ha anche co - scritto le sceneggiature di V alkyrie,of, La mummia e Top Gun: Maverick . Nel 2020, McQuarrie ha espresso la sua intenzione di realizzare un film più oscuro e ...

Meanwhile, while appearing on a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast recently, Emily addressed the possibility of reuniting with Tom Cruise for Edge of Tomorrow 2. She said she wishes ...L'attrice Emily Blunt ha svelato che ha avuto occasione di leggere lo script di Edge of Tomorrow 2 e vorrebbe girare il sequel dell'action movie.