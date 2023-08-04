Edge of Tomorrow 2, Emily Blunt: "Ho letto uno script, spero venga realizzato il sequel" (Di venerdì 4 agosto 2023) L'attrice Emily Blunt ha svelato che ha avuto occasione di leggere lo script di Edge of Tomorrow 2 e vorrebbe girare il sequel dell'action movie. Emily Blunt ha ammesso che ha letto lo script di Edge of Tomorrow 2 e spera ancora che venga realizzato il sequel. L'attrice, durante il podcast Happy Sad Confused, ha parlato della possibilità sottolineando che sarebbe disposta a tornare sul set. L'attrice vuole un sequel Da tempo si parla di un possibile sequel di Edge of Tomorrow - Senza domani ed Emily Blunt ha dichiarato che vorrebbe ...Leggi su movieplayer
Tom Cruise e Christopher McQuarrie al lavoro su un progetto vietato ai minori... Mission Impossibile: Rogue Nation , Mission: Impossible: Fallout e Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - e quattro solamente sceneggiati da McQuarrie - Operazione Valchiria , Edge of Tomorrow - ...
Tom Cruise protagonista del film vietato Gnarly di Christopher McQuarrieHa anche co - scritto le sceneggiature di V alkyrie, Edge of Tomorrow, La mummia e Top Gun: Maverick . Nel 2020, McQuarrie ha espresso la sua intenzione di realizzare un film più oscuro e ...
Emily Blunt hopes to reunite with Tom Cruise for 'Edge Of Tomorrow' sequelMeanwhile, while appearing on a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast recently, Emily addressed the possibility of reuniting with Tom Cruise for Edge of Tomorrow 2. She said she wishes ...
