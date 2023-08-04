Celtic-Ross County (sabato 05 agosto 2023 ore 13:30): formazioni, quote, pronostici Infobetting

Ross County are "very fortunate" to have "first-class manager" Malky Mackay at the helm, says Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers. The pair will be reunited on Saturday when Rodgers' second spell as Celtic ...Chris Sutton believes Celtic could strike an early advantage in the title race - because of the "burden" Rangers face with Champions League qualifiers. If the Ibrox club are to join the Scottish ...