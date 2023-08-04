Stipendi dei deputati e senatori italiani: tutte le voci del ...Minorenne arrestato per omicidio colposo: incidente mortale senza ...Drammatica morte di una madre a causa dell'intossicazione da acqua: ...Donald Trump si dichiara 'non colpevole' delle accuse di ...TOWER OF FANTASY celebra il suo primo anniversario con l'Update 3.1: ...GFN Thursday: in arrivo ben 41 nuovi giochi ad AgostoApex Legends: Resurrezione nuovo gameplay trailer BACK TO SCHOOL: Proposte di intrattenimento didatticoPreparatevi all’azione, arriva la Stagione 0 di eFootballIndustria 4.0: la connettività è un fattore abilitante chiave.Ultime Blog

ACCORD and HIPRA Enter into Exclusive Distribution Agreement to Commercialise HIPRA' s COVID-19 vaccine BIMERVAX® in the United Kingdom

ACCORD and

ACCORD and HIPRA Enter into Exclusive Distribution Agreement to Commercialise HIPRA's COVID-19 vaccine (BIMERVAX®) in the United Kingdom (Di venerdì 4 agosto 2023) BIMERVAX®: A booster dose of bivalent recombinant protein vaccine provides immunisation in people over 16 years of age LONDON and GIRONA, Spain, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

ACCORD Healthcare, Ltd. (ACCORD) and HIPRA, today announced that they have Entered into an Exclusive Distribution Agreement to Commercialise HIPRA's COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom(UK). The vaccine was fully developed in the European Union (EU) and consists of a bivalent adjuvanted vaccine containing a recombinant protein1. HIPRA's ...
