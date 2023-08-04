ACCORD and HIPRA Enter into Exclusive Distribution Agreement to Commercialise HIPRA's COVID-19 vaccine (BIMERVAX®) in the United Kingdom (Di venerdì 4 agosto 2023) BIMERVAX®: A booster dose of bivalent recombinant protein vaccine provides immunisation in people over 16 years of age LONDON and GIRONA, Spain, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/
ACCORD Healthcare, Ltd. (ACCORD) and HIPRA, today announced that they have Entered into an Exclusive Distribution Agreement to Commercialise HIPRA's COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom(UK). The vaccine was fully developed in the European Union (EU) and consists of a bivalent adjuvanted vaccine containing a recombinant protein1.
