WWE: Teddy Long sollecita la compagnia a mettere sotto contratto Nick Aldis (Di giovedì 3 agosto 2023) Nick Aldis è stato uno dei più grandi nomi della NWA negli ultimi anni e ha avuto molto successo lì. Il suo amore per l’azienda non conosceva limiti, ma tutto ciò non è bastato. Alla fine ha lasciato l’azienda e dopo un po’ si è unito ad Impact Wrestling. Dopodiché ha lasciato anche Impact, proprio di recente. Ora sembra che la WWE sia stata esortata a firmarlo. Ad aprile a Impact Rebellion, Nick Aldis era tornato. In precedenza era conosciuto come Brutus Magnus come parte di The British Invasion ed è riuscito a detenere il TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Come riportato in precedenza, Nick Aldis si è separato da Impact Wrestling dopo l’evento Slammiversary, dove ha perso contro Alex Shelly. Mentre parlava al podcast The Wrestling Time Machine ospitato da Mac Davis, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
36-year-old could finally sign with WWE and have a WrestleMania match against Cody Rhodes, says veteran (Exclusive)WWE legend Teddy Long believes WrestleMania could be an excellent stage for a massive showdown between Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes. Aldis is one of the hottest free agents in wrestling today, who ...
"I hope he gets the break" - Teddy Long urges WWE to sign 36-year-old free agent (Exclusive)Legendary manager Teddy Long recently spoke about his interest in seeing Nick Aldis ink a deal with WWE now that he's officially a free agent.
