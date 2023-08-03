DJI presenta Osmo Action 4Slaps and Beans2 - Prenota PS4/5/SwitchXbox alla gamescom 2023IL GIOCO PERFETTO PER OGNI AVVENTURA ESTIVAGraviators, tenetevi forte per un'azione tutta gravitazionaleHearthstone - l'espansione TITANI disponibile oraRed Dead Online: viaggia nei 5 stati e ricevi ricompense doppieCertiDeal: i ricondizionati da 5 stelleUna mamma di 31 anni scambiata per una 13enne: il suo divertente ...Papà irrompe in chiesa e sorprende i fedeli: Una scena insolita ...Ultime Blog

WWE | Teddy Long sollecita la compagnia a mettere sotto contratto Nick Aldis

WWE Teddy

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Autore : zonawrestling Commenta
WWE: Teddy Long sollecita la compagnia a mettere sotto contratto Nick Aldis (Di giovedì 3 agosto 2023) Nick Aldis è stato uno dei più grandi nomi della NWA negli ultimi anni e ha avuto molto successo lì. Il suo amore per l’azienda non conosceva limiti, ma tutto ciò non è bastato. Alla fine ha lasciato l’azienda e dopo un po’ si è unito ad Impact Wrestling. Dopodiché ha lasciato anche Impact, proprio di recente. Ora sembra che la WWE sia stata esortata a firmarlo. Ad aprile a Impact Rebellion, Nick Aldis era tornato. In precedenza era conosciuto come Brutus Magnus come parte di The British Invasion ed è riuscito a detenere il TNA World Heavyweight Championship. Come riportato in precedenza, Nick Aldis si è separato da Impact Wrestling dopo l’evento Slammiversary, dove ha perso contro Alex Shelly. Mentre parlava al podcast The Wrestling Time Machine ospitato da Mac Davis, ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

WWE: Teddy Long sollecita la compagnia a mettere sotto contratto Nick Aldis  Zona Wrestling

36-year-old could finally sign with WWE and have a WrestleMania match against Cody Rhodes, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE legend Teddy Long believes WrestleMania could be an excellent stage for a massive showdown between Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes. Aldis is one of the hottest free agents in wrestling today, who ...

"I hope he gets the break" - Teddy Long urges WWE to sign 36-year-old free agent (Exclusive)

Legendary manager Teddy Long recently spoke about his interest in seeing Nick Aldis ink a deal with WWE now that he's officially a free agent.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Teddy
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : WWE Teddy Teddy Long sollecita compagnia mettere