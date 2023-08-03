TVCMALL 15th Anniversary Celebration and Strategic Partner Conference | Together We Thrive

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 3 agosto 2023) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a leading one-stop wholesale mobile phone accessories shopping platform, celebrated its remarkablemilestone on July 20, 2023. To commemorate this momentous occasion, the company hosted theandat a luxurious hotel banquet hall in Shenzhen. More than 90 esteemed collaboratings, including valued suppliers, brand owners, logisticss, and other key stakeholders, graced the event with their presence. The event commenced with great excitement as the esteemed CEO, Leo, delivered an inspiring keynote, sharing his vision for the future of ...