STATS – Copa Libertadores, il Palmeiras vince con un giocatore che piaceva al Monza Calcio News 24

Visit ESPN to view Sampaio Corrêa U20 match stats from all competitions, along with a season-by-season archive.Copa Libertadores holders Flamengo do battle with Paraguayan outfit Olimpia in the first leg of their last-16 clash at the Maracana on Friday. While Flamengo are vying to win their four Copa ...