FirstElement Fuel Prepares for 10th Anniversary Celebration (Di giovedì 3 agosto 2023) IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/

FirstElement Fuel Inc. ("FEF" or the "Company"), a world leader in the construction and operation of hydrogen Fueling stations and hydrogen supply chains, will celebrate its 10th Anniversary this month at its headquarters in Irvine, California. The Company's goal remains the same as it was when it was founded in 2013: To foster the widespread adoption of Fuel cell vehicles, improve the economics of driving, reduce harmful emissions and change the automotive industry and the world. Hydrogen-powered vehicles have the capacity to transform modern transportation by eliminating tailpipe emissions, slashing carbon emissions, and more than doubling driving efficiency as compared to traditional combustion vehicles. Today, FEF leads the world in ...
