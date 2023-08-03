BACK TO SCHOOL: Proposte di intrattenimento didatticoPreparatevi all’azione, arriva la Stagione 0 di eFootballIndustria 4.0: la connettività è un fattore abilitante chiave.Vacanze outdoor? Energia assicurata con le power station e i pannelli ...TORNA A SCUOLA, TORNA A HOGWARTS!Call of Duty: Battle Pass e BlackCellLG LANCIA IL PRIMO TV OLED WIRELESS AL MONDOScoperta shock a Chivasso: Incesto in famiglia, un uomo racconta la ...DJI presenta Osmo Action 4Slaps and Beans2 - Prenota PS4/5/SwitchUltime Blog

Ferdinand su Hojlund | «Ha grandi potenzialità | si adatterà alla Premier League»

Ferdinand Hojlund

Ferdinand su Hojlund: «Ha grandi potenzialità, si adatterà alla Premier League» (Di giovedì 3 agosto 2023) Rio Ferdinand, ex difensore del Manchester United, ha parlato dell’acquisto di Rasmus Hojlund da parte dei Red Devils Rio Ferdinand, ex difensore del Manchester United, ha parlato dell’acquisto di Rasmus Hojlund da parte dei Red Devils. PAROLE – «Ha grandi potenzialità, si adatterà alla Premier League. Chiunque l’abbia visto sa che ha attributi che gli piacciono. Non mi sorprenderei se fa la stessa annata xke ha fatto quest’anno Núñez, sebbene spero che la faccia migliore dell’attaccante del Liverpool. Gli servirà tempo per adattarsi, ma la qualità c’è».
