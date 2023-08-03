Ferdinand su Hojlund: «Ha grandi potenzialità, si adatterà alla Premier League» (Di giovedì 3 agosto 2023) Rio Ferdinand, ex difensore del Manchester United, ha parlato dell’acquisto di Rasmus Hojlund da parte dei Red Devils Rio Ferdinand, ex difensore del Manchester United, ha parlato dell’acquisto di Rasmus Hojlund da parte dei Red Devils. PAROLE – «Ha grandi potenzialità, si adatterà alla Premier League. Chiunque l’abbia visto sa che ha attributi che gli piacciono. Non mi sorprenderei se fa la stessa annata xke ha fatto quest’anno Núñez, sebbene spero che la faccia migliore dell’attaccante del Liverpool. Gli servirà tempo per adattarsi, ma la qualità c’è». Leggi su calcionews24
Rio Ferdinand su Højlund: "Ha potenzialità, si adatterà alla Premier League"
