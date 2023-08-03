CMF by Nothing è il nuovo sub-brand economico dell’azienda (Di giovedì 3 agosto 2023) In un video di aggiornamento dedicato alla community, Carl Pei ha annunciato il lancio del nuovo sub-brand economico CMF by Nothing. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi su tuttoandroid
Advertising
CMF by Nothing è il nuovo sub-brand economico dell’azienda TuttoAndroid.net
Nothing announces budget-friendly sub-brand, readies new smartwatchNothing has only been around a few years, racking up successes in that time frame, and now the company is launching a sub-brand dedicated to affordability. Speaking during the company’s latest ...
Nothing has a more affordable sub-brand named CMF by NothingCarl Pei's Nothing already has a more affordable sub-brand called CMF by Nothing, and it's going to prioritize accessible devices.
CMF NothingSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CMF Nothing