AEW | Rob Van Dam debutta a Dynamite e si oppone Jack Perry

AEW: Rob Van Dam debutta a Dynamite e si oppone Jack Perry (Di giovedì 3 agosto 2023) Lo avevamo anticipato nella serata di ieri con delle indiscrezioni che si sono poi rivelate puntualmente veritiere: Rob Van Dam ha debuttato in AEW. La leggenda del wrestling e Hall of Famer WWE è stato chiamato in causa da Jerry Lynn, che a sua volta era stato sfidato da Jack Perry. L’ex Jungle Boy è salito sul ring e prendendo il microfono di Tony Schiavone ha chiesto che Lynn si presentasse sul ring. La leggenda ECW e Ring of Honor si è effettivamente mostrato all’ingresso dello stage ma piuttosto che rispondere personalmente alla sfida del campione FTW si ha chiesto l’intervento di un amico. I fan già cantavano il nome di Rob Van Dam quando questi si è effettivamente rivelato loro. Malgrado la forma fisica che è ben lontana da quella dei bei tempi, l’ex WWE Champion ha chiaramente raffreddato gli spiriti di ...
Rob Van Dam lotterà a AEW All In

Swerve Strickland And AR Fox Attack Nick Wayne, Aussie Open Retains | AEW Fight Size

- Swerve Strickland and AR Fox sent a message to Darby Allin. Fox stated that Allin never thanked him for helping him get into AEW. The duo attacked Nick Wayne and bloodied him. Strickland warned ...

How AEW Can Use Rob Van Dam To His Full Potential

AEW has a history of respectfully treating wrestling legends, and they have the opportunity to do the same with Rob Van Dam. Despite his age, Rob Van Dam can still deliver in the ring and knows how to ...
