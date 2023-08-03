AEW: Rob Van Dam debutta a Dynamite e si oppone Jack Perry (Di giovedì 3 agosto 2023) Lo avevamo anticipato nella serata di ieri con delle indiscrezioni che si sono poi rivelate puntualmente veritiere: Rob Van Dam ha debuttato in AEW. La leggenda del wrestling e Hall of Famer WWE è stato chiamato in causa da Jerry Lynn, che a sua volta era stato sfidato da Jack Perry. L’ex Jungle Boy è salito sul ring e prendendo il microfono di Tony Schiavone ha chiesto che Lynn si presentasse sul ring. La leggenda ECW e Ring of Honor si è effettivamente mostrato all’ingresso dello stage ma piuttosto che rispondere personalmente alla sfida del campione FTW si ha chiesto l’intervento di un amico. I fan già cantavano il nome di Rob Van Dam quando questi si è effettivamente rivelato loro. Malgrado la forma fisica che è ben lontana da quella dei bei tempi, l’ex WWE Champion ha chiaramente raffreddato gli spiriti di ...Leggi su zonawrestling
