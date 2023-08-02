IL GIOCO PERFETTO PER OGNI AVVENTURA ESTIVAGraviators, tenetevi forte per un'azione tutta gravitazionaleHearthstone - l'espansione TITANI disponibile oraRed Dead Online: viaggia nei 5 stati e ricevi ricompense doppieCertiDeal: i ricondizionati da 5 stelleUna mamma di 31 anni scambiata per una 13enne: il suo divertente ...Papà irrompe in chiesa e sorprende i fedeli: Una scena insolita ...Omicidio Mahmoud Abdalla: Telefonata intercettata svela mezza ...Tragico incidente a Milano: Muore giovane canadese travolto da auto ...Strage di Bologna: 43° anniversario e richiesta di chiarezza da parte ...Ultime Blog

WWE | Split a sorpresa tra Carmelo Hayes e Trick Williams | anche se i rapporti rimangono ottimi…

WWE Split

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Autore : zonawrestling Commenta
WWE: Split a sorpresa tra Carmelo Hayes e Trick Williams, anche se i rapporti rimangono ottimi… (Di mercoledì 2 agosto 2023) Trick Williams e Carmelo Hayes si separano. Non un vero e proprio Split, visto che lo stesso Williams ha parlato a tu per tu con l’NXT Champion, affermando di aver bisogno di camminare da solo sulla sua strada, di scrivere la propria storia. L’ormai ex manager e tag-team partner di Mello ha spiegato di voler concentrarsi sulle sue battaglie, puntando a dimostrare ad Ilja Dragunov di che pasta è fatto e di non voler rimanere solamente “di supporto” per il resto della sua carriera. "This ain't no breakup, I just gotta be my own man."Wow, some heavy words just now from @ TrickWilliams…@Carmelo WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/LAjayTjsBd— WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2023 Nonostante questa scelta piuttosto a sorpresa, ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

WWE: Split a sorpresa tra Carmelo Hayes e Trick Williams, anche se i rapporti rimangono ottimi…  Zona Wrestling

Kurt Angle Looks Back On Wrestling Career, Injuries & What Could Have Been In WWE

Kurt Angle said that he would have likely stayed longer at TNA/Impact and explained the reason why he left and eventually returned to WWE in 2017.

Ricochet Shares His Thoughts On Logan Paul Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam 2023

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet for the “Insight” podcast, Ricochet discussed his upcoming SummerSlam 2023 match, his technique for pulling off high-flying spots, the moves that hurt the ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Split
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : WWE Split Split sorpresa Carmelo Hayes Trick