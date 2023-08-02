WWE: Split a sorpresa tra Carmelo Hayes e Trick Williams, anche se i rapporti rimangono ottimi… (Di mercoledì 2 agosto 2023) Trick Williams e Carmelo Hayes si separano. Non un vero e proprio Split, visto che lo stesso Williams ha parlato a tu per tu con l’NXT Champion, affermando di aver bisogno di camminare da solo sulla sua strada, di scrivere la propria storia. L’ormai ex manager e tag-team partner di Mello ha spiegato di voler concentrarsi sulle sue battaglie, puntando a dimostrare ad Ilja Dragunov di che pasta è fatto e di non voler rimanere solamente “di supporto” per il resto della sua carriera. "This ain't no breakup, I just gotta be my own man."Wow, some heavy words just now from @ TrickWilliams…@Carmelo WWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/LAjayTjsBd— WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2023 Nonostante questa scelta piuttosto a sorpresa, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
