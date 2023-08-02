Unilumin listed in Top 500 Most Valuable Brands in Asia (Di mercoledì 2 agosto 2023) SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/
As GYBrand released its "Top 500 Most Valuable Brands in Asia 2023", on August 1st, Unilumin was very proud to be on the list. With an estimated brand value of USD1.705 billion, Unilumin was ranked as the 495th Most Valuable brand. The GYbrand organization is focused on brand value research on a global scale. The latest list, "Top 500 Most Valuable Brands in Asia 2023", is based on a comprehensive analysis of brand fundamentals, brand strength, brand contribution, business performance, and other indicators, and the ranking holds high prestige. Founded in 2004, Unilumin's product portfolio is rich in its lines of LED
