Ruijie Networks | ICT Industry Leader | Launched OEM and ODM Services in Europe to Help Enterprises Increase Benefits

Ruijie Networks

Ruijie Networks, ICT Industry Leader, Launched OEM and ODM Services in Europe to Help Enterprises Increase Benefits (Di mercoledì 2 agosto 2023) BEIJING, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Ruijie Networks, an ICT Industry Leader, has Launched OEM and ODM Services for ICT network products in the European region recently, covering wireless products, campus network devices, and data center switches. Leveraging its supply chain advantages and advanced manufacturing capabilities, Ruijie can offer flexible and high-quality OEM and ODM Services tailored to meet customer demands, thereby Helping European Enterprises integrate resources and maximize business Benefits. As a leading supplier in the ICT Industry, Ruijie has served over 60 countries and regions worldwide, with OEM&ODM ...
