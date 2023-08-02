Over 100 exciting features await the visitors of ADIHEX

Una mamma di 31 anni scambiata per una 13enne: il suo divertente ...Papà irrompe in chiesa e sorprende i fedeli: Una scena insolita ...Omicidio Mahmoud Abdalla: Telefonata intercettata svela mezza ...Tragico incidente a Milano: Muore giovane canadese travolto da auto ...Strage di Bologna: 43° anniversario e richiesta di chiarezza da parte ...Tragedia a Negrar, investito e ucciso ragazzino di 13 anni da un'auto ...Previsioni meteo agosto 2023: Temporali al Nord, caldo afro ...Tragedia a San Vito di Negrar: Ragazzo di 14 anni investito da ...Donald Trump incriminato per l'assalto al Congresso: indagini sulle ...Wanda Nara, supporto toccante dei tifosi del Galatasaray durante la ...Ultime Blog

ABU DHABI, UAE, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The capital of UAE, one of the safest cities in the world, is once again hosting the largest event of its kind; bringing together the leading official organizations in preserving cultural heritage and natural resources as well as major companies, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, travel agencies and hunting professionals from 50 countries.   Hunting, adventure, and nature enthusiasts are awaiting the launch of the 20th edition of ADIHEX from 2–8 September to explore and experience what hundreds of local and international exhibitors will present from the latest innovations and products offered by very famous international brands. ADIHEX is a unique opportunity for visitors of different age groups to acquire the latest tools and innovations in the world of ...
More than 100 exciting features await the visitors of ADIHEX, to experience special moments by watching live and rare shows of falcons, dogs, horses, and camels, as well as live musical and artistic ...

