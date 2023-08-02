Indicted. Trump incriminato per l'assalto a Capitol Hill. La rabbia del tycoon: "Persecuzione da Germania nazista" (Di mercoledì 2 agosto 2023) Quattro i capi d'accusa contestati, tra cui il più grave, messo al primo posto, quello di "aver cospirato per frodare gli Stati Uniti". Terza incriminazione in meno di cinque mesi. Nessun presidente in carica o ex, prima di lui, era mai stato accusato per reati penali. Ma l'ex presidente Usa rilancia: "Nel 2024 vinceremo e renderemo l'America ancora grande"Leggi su huffingtonpost
Trump indicted for trying to overturn 2020 US electionDonald Trump was indicted on Tuesday over his efforts to upend the results of the 2020 US election -- the most serious legal threat yet to the former president as he campaigns to return to the White ...
Experts on the political and legal implications of Trump's indictment"SEE MORE: Former Pres. Donald Trump indicted in Jan. 6 investigationIn the new indictment, Trump is charged with conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by obstructing the process of the presidential election ...
