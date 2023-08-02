DJI presenta Osmo Action 4Slaps and Beans2 - Prenota PS4/5/SwitchXbox alla gamescom 2023IL GIOCO PERFETTO PER OGNI AVVENTURA ESTIVAGraviators, tenetevi forte per un'azione tutta gravitazionaleHearthstone - l'espansione TITANI disponibile oraRed Dead Online: viaggia nei 5 stati e ricevi ricompense doppieCertiDeal: i ricondizionati da 5 stelleUna mamma di 31 anni scambiata per una 13enne: il suo divertente ...Papà irrompe in chiesa e sorprende i fedeli: Una scena insolita ...Ultime Blog

IMPACT: Josh Alexander debutta in Qatar (Di mercoledì 2 agosto 2023) Dopo il ritorno a IMPACT Wrestling, il calendario dell’Ex IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander si arricchisce anche del debutto in Medio Oriente. Infatti l’atleta canadese debutterà il 29 Settembre a Doha allo Show “Vertical Limit” della federazione Qatar Pro Wrestling. La federazione, nata nel 2013, negli anni ha visto calcare il suo ring atleti WWE e IMPACT come Alberto El Patron, Bobby Lashley, Carlito, Chris Masters, Rey Misterio e molti atleti europei, oltre a collaborare recentemente con la AAA, con un proprio Team alla Lucha Libre World Cup 2023. Al momento non ci sono altri annunci su atleti partecipanti, probabile, salvo imprevisti, la presenza dei campioni in carica Alofa (World Champion), Caprice Coleman (King Of Ladder Champion) e di Carlito & Chris ...
