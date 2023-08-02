IMPACT: Josh Alexander debutta in Qatar (Di mercoledì 2 agosto 2023) Dopo il ritorno a IMPACT Wrestling, il calendario dell’Ex IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander si arricchisce anche del debutto in Medio Oriente. Infatti l’atleta canadese debutterà il 29 Settembre a Doha allo Show “Vertical Limit” della federazione Qatar Pro Wrestling. La federazione, nata nel 2013, negli anni ha visto calcare il suo ring atleti WWE e IMPACT come Alberto El Patron, Bobby Lashley, Carlito, Chris Masters, Rey Misterio e molti atleti europei, oltre a collaborare recentemente con la AAA, con un proprio Team alla Lucha Libre World Cup 2023. Al momento non ci sono altri annunci su atleti partecipanti, probabile, salvo imprevisti, la presenza dei campioni in carica Alofa (World Champion), Caprice Coleman (King Of Ladder Champion) e di Carlito & Chris ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
Impact 27.07.2023 L’allievo supera il maestro Zona Wrestling
How Fitch downgrade might impact Treasury’s $1 trillion third-quarter borrowing plansMARKET EXTRA Fitch Ratings’ decision to cut the U.S. government’s top AAA rating ahead of Wednesday’s quarterly refunding statement from the Treasury has left investors, analysts and ...
Paul Sewald, Jake Burger and 4 more underrated players who will make biggest impact after 2023 MLB trade deadlineThis deadline was all about the role players. Here are the ones who could make the biggest difference down the stretch in 2023.
IMPACT JoshSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : IMPACT Josh