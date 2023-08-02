Edifier Opens First Pop-Up Store In Paris (Di mercoledì 2 agosto 2023) Edifier, China's leading audio brand, is excited to be bringing its innovative audio products to the Parisian market. Customers can visit the pop-up Store to explore and experience the latest in audio technology. RICHMOND, BC, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Audio specialists Edifier announce that their very First pop-up Store in Europe in Paris was officially opened on August 1st at 126 Rue de Tureene, 75003, Paris. It is set to offer a unique experience to customers until August 31st, 2023. This temporary "Store" will showcase a range of Edifier products including award-winning wireless speakers and headphones. Products on display include the following speakers: D12, MS50A, MR4, MP230, QD35, S2000MKIII, S1000W, R1280DBs ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
