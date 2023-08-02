Una mamma di 31 anni scambiata per una 13enne: il suo divertente ...Papà irrompe in chiesa e sorprende i fedeli: Una scena insolita ...Omicidio Mahmoud Abdalla: Telefonata intercettata svela mezza ...Tragico incidente a Milano: Muore giovane canadese travolto da auto ...Strage di Bologna: 43° anniversario e richiesta di chiarezza da parte ...Tragedia a Negrar, investito e ucciso ragazzino di 13 anni da un'auto ...Previsioni meteo agosto 2023: Temporali al Nord, caldo afro ...Tragedia a San Vito di Negrar: Ragazzo di 14 anni investito da ...Donald Trump incriminato per l'assalto al Congresso: indagini sulle ...Wanda Nara, supporto toccante dei tifosi del Galatasaray durante la ...Ultime Blog

Edifier Opens First Pop-Up Store In Paris (Di mercoledì 2 agosto 2023) Edifier, China's leading audio brand, is excited to be bringing its innovative audio products to the Parisian market. Customers can visit the pop-up Store to explore and experience the latest in audio technology. RICHMOND, BC, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Audio specialists Edifier announce that their very First pop-up Store in Europe in Paris was officially opened on August 1st at 126 Rue de Tureene, 75003, Paris. It is set to offer a unique experience to customers until August 31st, 2023. This temporary "Store" will showcase a range of Edifier products including award-winning wireless speakers and headphones. Products on display include the following speakers: D12, MS50A, MR4, MP230, QD35, S2000MKIII, S1000W, R1280DBs ...
