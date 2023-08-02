Cyble Secures $24M in Series B Funding to Further Advance its AI-Powered Threat Intelligence Solutions (Di mercoledì 2 agosto 2023) ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Cyble, the fastest-growing Threat Intelligence provider that blends cybersecurity and artificial Intelligence to develop state-of-the-art Threat Intelligence Solutions, announced a $24 million injection of capital through Series B Funding. Cyble has been steadily gaining recognition as the favored solution for Dark Web and Threat Intelligence among cybersecurity specialists, solidifying its position as the champion of a secure digital future with Advanced AI technologies. The Funding round, co-led by Blackbird Ventures and King River Capital with participation from Spider Capital, January Capital, Summit Peak ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Cyble, the fastest-growing Threat Intelligence provider that blends cybersecurity and artificial Intelligence to develop state-of-the-art Threat Intelligence Solutions, announced a $24 million injection of capital through Series B Funding. Cyble has been steadily gaining recognition as the favored solution for Dark Web and Threat Intelligence among cybersecurity specialists, solidifying its position as the champion of a secure digital future with Advanced AI technologies. The Funding round, co-led by Blackbird Ventures and King River Capital with participation from Spider Capital, January Capital, Summit Peak ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Cyble Secures $24M in Series B Funding to Further Advance its AI - Powered Threat Intelligence SolutionsThrough innovative solutions like Cyble Vision , Cyble Hawk , AmIBreached , Cyble Odin , and The Cyber Express , we aim to ensure the path to digital safety is accessible to all. As Artificial ...
Gli italiani vanno in vacanza, la sicurezza no! SECURENews
Cyble Secures $24M in Series B Funding to Further Advance its AI-Powered Threat Intelligence SolutionsATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyble, the fastest-growing threat intelligence provider that blends cybersecurity and artificial intelligence to develop state-of-the-art threat intelligence ...
Cyble Inc.: Cyble Secures $24M in Series B Funding to Further Advance its AI-Powered Threat Intelligence SolutionsCyble, the fastest-growing threat intelligence provider that blends cybersecurity and artificial intelligence to develop state-of-the-art threat intelligence ...
Cyble SecuresSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Cyble Secures