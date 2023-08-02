Una mamma di 31 anni scambiata per una 13enne: il suo divertente ...Papà irrompe in chiesa e sorprende i fedeli: Una scena insolita ...Omicidio Mahmoud Abdalla: Telefonata intercettata svela mezza ...Tragico incidente a Milano: Muore giovane canadese travolto da auto ...Strage di Bologna: 43° anniversario e richiesta di chiarezza da parte ...Tragedia a Negrar, investito e ucciso ragazzino di 13 anni da un'auto ...Previsioni meteo agosto 2023: Temporali al Nord, caldo afro ...Tragedia a San Vito di Negrar: Ragazzo di 14 anni investito da ...Donald Trump incriminato per l'assalto al Congresso: indagini sulle ...Wanda Nara, supporto toccante dei tifosi del Galatasaray durante la ...Ultime Blog

Cyble Secures $24M in Series B Funding to Further Advance its AI-Powered Threat Intelligence Solutions

Cyble Secures

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Cyble, the fastest-growing Threat Intelligence provider that blends cybersecurity and artificial Intelligence to develop state-of-the-art Threat Intelligence Solutions, announced a $24 million injection of capital through Series B Funding. Cyble has been steadily gaining recognition as the favored solution for Dark Web and Threat Intelligence among cybersecurity specialists, solidifying its position as the champion of a secure digital future with Advanced AI technologies. The Funding round, co-led by Blackbird Ventures and King River Capital with participation from Spider Capital, January Capital, Summit Peak ...
Through innovative solutions like Cyble Vision, Cyble Hawk, AmIBreached, Cyble Odin, and The Cyber Express, we aim to ensure the path to digital safety is accessible to all. As Artificial ...

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyble, the fastest-growing threat intelligence provider that blends cybersecurity and artificial intelligence to develop state-of-the-art threat intelligence ...

Cyble, the fastest-growing threat intelligence provider that blends cybersecurity and artificial intelligence to develop state-of-the-art threat intelligence ...
