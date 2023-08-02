BMW Group, Airbus and Quantinuum Collaborate to Fast-Track Sustainable Mobility Research Using Cutting-Edge Quantum Computers (Di mercoledì 2 agosto 2023) MUNICH, TOULOUSE, France, and CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Airbus, BMW Group and Quantinuum, world leaders in Mobility and Quantum technologies, have developed a hybrid Quantum-classical workflow to speed up future Research Using Quantum Computers to simulate Quantum systems, focUsing on the chemical reactions of catalysts in fuel cells. In a new technical paper, "Applicability of Quantum Computing to Oxygen Reduction Reaction Simulations", the three partners report accurately modeling the oxygen reduction reaction ("ORR") on the surface of a platinum-based catalyst. The ORR is the chemical reaction in the process that converts hydrogen and oxygen ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Airbus, BMW Group and Quantinuum, world leaders in Mobility and Quantum technologies, have developed a hybrid Quantum-classical workflow to speed up future Research Using Quantum Computers to simulate Quantum systems, focUsing on the chemical reactions of catalysts in fuel cells. In a new technical paper, "Applicability of Quantum Computing to Oxygen Reduction Reaction Simulations", the three partners report accurately modeling the oxygen reduction reaction ("ORR") on the surface of a platinum-based catalyst. The ORR is the chemical reaction in the process that converts hydrogen and oxygen ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
BMW Group: a Sokolov una nuova struttura per test drive completamente automatizzatiUna nuova struttura per test drive e parcheggi automatizzati: BMW Group inaugura una nuova struttura nella Repubblica Ceca. BMW Group investe nella nuova struttura di Sokolov (Repubblica Ceca). È il Future Mobility Development Center (FMDC) il sito di prova per ...
Borsa, agosto parte con i realizzi. Nexi e le banche fermano il rally di Milano ( - 1%)Bene anche Iveco Group e Prysmian . In coda Nexi , dopo i conti in linea con le previsioni e la ... A mettere il freno all'automotive è stato in particolare lo scivolone di Bmw ( - 4,8% a Francoforte), ...
Bmw lancia un sito per i test di guida e parcheggio automatizzatiMONACO DI BAVIERA (GERMANIA) " Il Bmw Group ha inaugurato la sua nuova struttura per i test a Sokolov (Repubblica Ceca), il Future Mobility Development Center (FMDC). Alla presenza di Petr Ocko, Vice Ministro dell'Industria e del ...
Il BMW Group alza le previsioni per l'intero anno per il 2023 BMW Group PressClub
BMW Group, Airbus and Quantinuum Collaborate to Fast-Track Sustainable Mobility Research Using Cutting-Edge Quantum ComputersMUNICH, TOULOUSE, France, and CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbus, BMW Group and Quantinuum, world leaders in mobility and quantum technologies, have developed a hybrid ...
BMW Group: a Sokolov una nuova struttura per test drive completamente automatizzatiUna nuova struttura per test drive e parcheggi automatizzati: BMW Group inaugura una nuova struttura nella Repubblica Ceca.
BMW GroupSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : BMW Group