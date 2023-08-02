Xbox alla gamescom 2023IL GIOCO PERFETTO PER OGNI AVVENTURA ESTIVAGraviators, tenetevi forte per un'azione tutta gravitazionaleHearthstone - l'espansione TITANI disponibile oraRed Dead Online: viaggia nei 5 stati e ricevi ricompense doppieCertiDeal: i ricondizionati da 5 stelleUna mamma di 31 anni scambiata per una 13enne: il suo divertente ...Papà irrompe in chiesa e sorprende i fedeli: Una scena insolita ...Omicidio Mahmoud Abdalla: Telefonata intercettata svela mezza ...Tragico incidente a Milano: Muore giovane canadese travolto da auto ...Ultime Blog

BMW Group | Airbus and Quantinuum Collaborate to Fast-Track Sustainable Mobility Research Using Cutting-Edge Quantum Computers

BMW Group

BMW Group, Airbus and Quantinuum Collaborate to Fast-Track Sustainable Mobility Research Using Cutting-Edge Quantum Computers (Di mercoledì 2 agosto 2023) MUNICH, TOULOUSE, France, and CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Airbus, BMW Group and Quantinuum, world leaders in Mobility and Quantum technologies, have developed a hybrid Quantum-classical workflow to speed up future Research Using Quantum Computers to simulate Quantum systems, focUsing on the chemical reactions of catalysts in fuel cells. In a new technical paper, "Applicability of Quantum Computing to Oxygen Reduction Reaction Simulations", the three partners report accurately modeling the oxygen reduction reaction ("ORR") on the surface of a platinum-based catalyst. The ORR is the chemical reaction in the process that converts hydrogen and oxygen ...
BMW Group: a Sokolov una nuova struttura per test drive completamente automatizzati

Una nuova struttura per test drive e parcheggi automatizzati: BMW Group inaugura una nuova struttura nella Repubblica Ceca. BMW Group investe nella nuova struttura di Sokolov (Repubblica Ceca). È il Future Mobility Development Center (FMDC) il sito di prova per ...

Borsa, agosto parte con i realizzi. Nexi e le banche fermano il rally di Milano ( - 1%)

Bene anche Iveco Group e Prysmian . In coda Nexi , dopo i conti in linea con le previsioni e la ... A mettere il freno all'automotive è stato in particolare lo scivolone di Bmw ( - 4,8% a Francoforte), ...

Bmw lancia un sito per i test di guida e parcheggio automatizzati

MONACO DI BAVIERA (GERMANIA) " Il Bmw Group ha inaugurato la sua nuova struttura per i test a Sokolov (Repubblica Ceca), il Future Mobility Development Center (FMDC). Alla presenza di Petr Ocko, Vice Ministro dell'Industria e del ...

Il BMW Group alza le previsioni per l'intero anno per il 2023  BMW Group PressClub

BMW Group: a Sokolov una nuova struttura per test drive completamente automatizzati

Una nuova struttura per test drive e parcheggi automatizzati: BMW Group inaugura una nuova struttura nella Repubblica Ceca.
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
