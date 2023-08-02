Beitar Jerusalem-PAOK (Conference League, 03-08-2023 ore 19:30 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 2 agosto 2023) La prima versione stagionale del PAOK di Lucescu non ha fatto un’impressione positiva. Sembra che manchi ancora un finalizzatore, qualcuno che possa concludere la manovra in modo efficace e che porti in dote quei 10/15 gol a stagione. La sfida d’andata contro il Beitar Jerusalem ha riassunto ancora una volta i problemi offensivi di una squadra che crea tantissimo ma che InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
I pronostici di giovedì 27 luglio: Conference League e amichevoliAnche Bodo/Glimt e Paok Salonicco dovrebbero imporsi senza problemi su Bohemians e Beitar Jerusalem, mentre Djurgarden, Hapoel Beer Sheva e Aek Larnaca ipotecheranno con ogni probabilità il passaggio ...
Conference League: i pronostici sulle partite di giovedì 27 luglioVittorie alla portata anche per Viktoria Plzen , Maccabi Tel Aviv e Paok Salonicco , che sfruttando il fattore campo dovrebbero avere la meglio rispettivamente su Drita, Petrocub e Beitar Jerusalem. ...
Sorteggio terzo turno di qualificazione UEFA Europa Conference League - UEFA Europa Conference League...Sfantu Gheorghe (ROU) - FC Torpedo Kutaisi (GEO) / FC Aktobe (KAZ) SK Rapid Wien (AUT) - Alashkert FC (ARM) / Debreceni VSC (HUN) Gruppo 2 HNK Hajduk Split (CRO) - PAOK FC (GRE) / Beitar Jerusalem FC ...
PAOK-Beitar Jerusalem (Conference League, 27-07-2023 ore 19:30 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici Infobetting
