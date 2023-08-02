Wanda Nara, supporto toccante dei tifosi del Galatasaray durante la ...Sequestrati oltre un milione di euro in contanti da passeggera in ...La tragica storia di Spartaco, il Shih Tzu ucciso da un lupo nel ...Rilasciato il nuovo teaser trailer di Alone in the DarkBaldur's Gate 3 e altri quattro giochi ricevono aggiornamenti DLSSGhostbusters: Spirits Unleashed – disponibile il terzo DLC gratuitoPrenotare le vacanze su internet? Ecco i consigli di CiscoRed Bull Bullseye Landing arriva su Microsoft Flight SimulatorCall of Duty Stagione 5: informazioni sulle mappe Punta Mar e StrikeASUSTOR blinda la sicurezza dei datiUltime Blog

3B Scientific acquires Lifecast Body Simulation

3B Scientific acquires Lifecast Body Simulation (Di mercoledì 2 agosto 2023) HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/

3B Scientific, a leading manufacturer and marketer of medical Simulation products and anatomical models for healthcare education, announces today that it has reached an agreement to acquire Lifecast Body Simulation.     Launched in 2017, Lifecast has developed a range of highly accurate and lifelike medical manikins which are transforming the way medical Simulation and education are delivered and absorbed. Designed and produced at the renowned Elstree Film Studios in London and in Sarasota, Florida, every manikin demonstrates a remarkable level of realism and the very highest quality. Todd A. Murray, CEO, 3B Scientific, commented: "Lifecast Body Simulation ...
HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3B Scientific, a leading manufacturer and marketer of medical simulation products and anatomical models for healthcare education, announces today that it ...

