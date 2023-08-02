3B Scientific acquires Lifecast Body Simulation (Di mercoledì 2 agosto 2023) HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/
3B Scientific, a leading manufacturer and marketer of medical Simulation products and anatomical models for healthcare education, announces today that it has reached an agreement to acquire Lifecast Body Simulation. Launched in 2017, Lifecast has developed a range of highly accurate and lifelike medical manikins which are transforming the way medical Simulation and education are delivered and absorbed. Designed and produced at the renowned Elstree Film Studios in London and in Sarasota, Florida, every manikin demonstrates a remarkable level of realism and the very highest quality. Todd A. Murray, CEO, 3B Scientific, commented: "Lifecast Body Simulation ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
