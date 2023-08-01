ZENTIVA PRESENTS STRONG ESG PROGRESS IN SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 1 agosto 2023) Prague, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/>ZENTIVA STRONG> is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality and affordable medicines to more than 100 million people in Europe and beyond. Withembedded into its business strategy, the company fulfilled itsgoals and implemented actions in 3 pillars: People, Partners and Planet. Steffen Saltofte, CEO <>ZENTIVA STRONG>: "<>ZENTIVA STRONG> continues to make a significant contribution to public health in Europe. We are aware of our responsibility towards people, our partners and our planet. ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) is helping us to navigate and fulfill our ambitions. Encouraginghas been ...