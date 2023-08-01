Call of Duty Stagione 5: informazioni sulle mappe Punta Mar e StrikeASUSTOR blinda la sicurezza dei datiPOKÉMON E RINASCENTE PRESENTANO UNA INIZIATIVA NELLA CITTÀ ETERNA ROCCO GIOCATTOLI PORTA LA CREATIVA NELLE SCUOLELegends of Runeterra: Aggiornamento Svelato Kill Code: Parte 2 di Apex Legends: ResurrezioneEA SPORTS FC ANNUNCIA LA PARTNERSHIP CON PALLONE D’OROExploding Kittens lancia un nuovo gioco di carteI consigli di MioDottore per vivere al meglio i flirt estiviCrollo di una palazzina a Matera: senza feriti ma preoccupazioni per ...Ultime Blog

ZENTIVA PRESENTS STRONG ESG PROGRESS IN SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

ZENTIVA PRESENTS

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
ZENTIVA PRESENTS STRONG ESG PROGRESS IN SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022 (Di martedì 1 agosto 2023) Prague, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/

<STRONG>ZENTIVASTRONG> is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality and affordable medicines to more than 100 million people in Europe and beyond. With SUSTAINABILITY embedded into its business strategy, the company fulfilled its 2022 SUSTAINABILITY goals and implemented actions in 3 pillars: People, Partners and Planet.     Steffen Saltofte, CEO <STRONG>ZENTIVASTRONG>: "<STRONG>ZENTIVASTRONG> continues to make a significant contribution to public health in Europe. We are aware of our responsibility towards people, our partners and our planet. ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) is helping us to navigate and fulfill our ambitions. Encouraging PROGRESS has been ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

ZENTIVA PRESENTS STRONG ESG PROGRESS IN SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

Prague, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zentiva is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality and affordable medicines to more than 100 million ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ZENTIVA PRESENTS
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : ZENTIVA PRESENTS ZENTIVA PRESENTS STRONG PROGRESS SUSTAINABILITY