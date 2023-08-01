ZENTIVA PRESENTS STRONG ESG PROGRESS IN SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022 (Di martedì 1 agosto 2023) Prague, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
<STRONG>ZENTIVASTRONG> is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality and affordable medicines to more than 100 million people in Europe and beyond. With SUSTAINABILITY embedded into its business strategy, the company fulfilled its 2022 SUSTAINABILITY goals and implemented actions in 3 pillars: People, Partners and Planet. Steffen Saltofte, CEO <STRONG>ZENTIVASTRONG>: "<STRONG>ZENTIVASTRONG> continues to make a significant contribution to public health in Europe. We are aware of our responsibility towards people, our partners and our planet. ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) is helping us to navigate and fulfill our ambitions. Encouraging PROGRESS has been ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
