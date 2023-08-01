Call of Duty Stagione 5: informazioni sulle mappe Punta Mar e StrikeASUSTOR blinda la sicurezza dei datiPOKÉMON E RINASCENTE PRESENTANO UNA INIZIATIVA NELLA CITTÀ ETERNA ROCCO GIOCATTOLI PORTA LA CREATIVA NELLE SCUOLELegends of Runeterra: Aggiornamento Svelato Kill Code: Parte 2 di Apex Legends: ResurrezioneEA SPORTS FC ANNUNCIA LA PARTNERSHIP CON PALLONE D’OROExploding Kittens lancia un nuovo gioco di carteI consigli di MioDottore per vivere al meglio i flirt estiviCrollo di una palazzina a Matera: senza feriti ma preoccupazioni per ...Ultime Blog

Univar Solutions Completes Transaction with Apollo Funds (Di martedì 1 agosto 2023) Shareholders Receive $36.15 Per Share in Cash DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. and NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Univar Solutions Inc. ("Univar Solutions" or the "Company") and Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Apollo Funds have completed the previously announced acquisition of the Company, which includes a minority investment from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. The Company will continue to operate under the Univar Solutions name and brand and maintain its global presence. David Jukes, president and chief executive officer of Univar Solutions, said, "The completion of this Transaction begins the next chapter for Univar ...
