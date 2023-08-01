Shanghai Electric Leadership Visits Siemens in Germany to Further Forge New Green, Low-Carbon Cooperation (Di martedì 1 agosto 2023) Shanghai, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Shanghai Electric (SEHK:2727, SSE:601727) Chairwoman of the Board, Ms. Leng Weiqing recently visited Germany to hold talks with Christian Bruch, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Sustainability Officer of Siemens Energy AG from July 25 to 27 to Further deepen industrial Cooperation and collaborative innovation and promote the transformation and development of low-Carbon and high-quality energy. The meeting happened four months after Christian Bruch, the President, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer of Siemens Energy visited Shanghai Electric's headquarters. During the meeting, the development strategy and layout of Siemens Energy
Shanghai Electric Shares A Long-term Cooperation Opportunity with Siemens - Strengthening Innovation in New Energy and Healthcare
Shanghai Electric Showcases Smart Energy - Smart Manufacturing - and Digital Intelligence Integration Solutions at International Technology Fair and Carbon Neutrality Expo in Shanghai
Shanghai Electric Reveals Dual Carbon Action Plan at the Inaugural Carbon Neutrality Expo in Shanghai
Shanghai Electric Releases 2022 ESG Report - Highlighting Achievements in Innovation - Environmental Protection - and Community Empowerment
