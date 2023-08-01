PRADA UNVEILS NEW SKIN AND COLOR COLLECTIONS WITH "RETHINKING BEAUTY" CAMPAIGN (Di martedì 1 agosto 2023) PARIS, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/
PRADA announces the worldwide launch of PRADA SKIN and PRADA COLOR, debuting WITH the "RETHINKING BEAUTY" CAMPAIGN. The collection reimagines existing definitions and expectations to open new perspectives and possibilities of BEAUTY. Unmistakably PRADA in its intention and execution, the new SKIN & COLOR collection offers a universal yet personalized BEAUTY experience. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
PRADA announces the worldwide launch of PRADA SKIN and PRADA COLOR, debuting WITH the "RETHINKING BEAUTY" CAMPAIGN. The collection reimagines existing definitions and expectations to open new perspectives and possibilities of BEAUTY. Unmistakably PRADA in its intention and execution, the new SKIN & COLOR collection offers a universal yet personalized BEAUTY experience. To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Gigi Hadid interpreta la nuova campagna Miu Miu con le borse ... L'Officiel Italia
PRADA UNVEILS NEW SKIN AND COLOR COLLECTIONS WITH "RETHINKING BEAUTY" CAMPAIGNPrada announces the worldwide launch of Prada Skin and Prada Color, debuting with the "Rethinking Beauty" campaign. The collection reimagines existing definitions and expectations to open new ...
LensCrafters Unveils 1st State-of-the-Art Canadian Flagship Store in Toronto’s Yorkville Area [Photos/Interview]The elevated flagship features the latest advanced digital technology and state-of-the-art design, and is one of only a handful such stores for the chain.
PRADA UNVEILSSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : PRADA UNVEILS