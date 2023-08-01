Justice League | James Gunn fa chiarezza sul film animato | Non è parte del DC Universe | hanno sbagliato

(Di martedì 1 agosto 2023): Crisi sulle Terre Infinite,annunciato al San Diego Comic-Con e in arrivo nel 2024, non faràdel DCdie Peter Safran. Al San Diego Comic-Con di quest'anno la DC ha annunciato a sorpresa dueanimati in programma per il 2024: Watchmen e: Crisi sulle Terre Infinite. Gli annunci sono stati accompagnati dalla dicitura "A DCMovie", ma a quanto pare si è trattato di un errore cheha tenuto a puntualizzare. In risposta alla domanda di un fan su Threads, infatti, il regista ha spiegato che entrambi inon farannodel nuovo ...

Nella quarta stagione la star disarà sostituita da Liam Hemsworth ma Geralt di Rivia non sarà al centro della scena. La trama sposterà l'attenzione su Ciri, interpretata da Freya ...... Kill TheAMAZON 25/05/2023 The Lord of the Rings: Gollum AMAZON 30/05/2023 System Shock STORE DIGITALE Giugno 2023 Data di uscita Gioco PC PS4 PS5 Xbox One Xbox Series X Switch Xbox ...Nel mese di agosto 2023 si potranno apprezzare Zack Snyder's(dal 4 al 10), Tre di Troppo (dall'11 al 17), La Casa - Il risveglio del male (dal 18 al 24) e Mummie - A Spasso nel ...

Justice League, James Gunn fa chiarezza sul film animato: "Non è ... Movieplayer

Justice League: Crisi sulle Terre Infinite, film animato annunciato al San Diego Comic-Con e in arrivo nel 2024, non farà parte del DC Universe di James Gunn e Peter Safran.The government said that it has ordered a comprehensive survey to assess the losses incurred due to the recent rains ...