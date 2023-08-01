Justice League, James Gunn fa chiarezza sul film animato: "Non è parte del DC Universe, hanno sbagliato" (Di martedì 1 agosto 2023) Justice League: Crisi sulle Terre Infinite, film animato annunciato al San Diego Comic-Con e in arrivo nel 2024, non farà parte del DC Universe di James Gunn e Peter Safran. Al San Diego Comic-Con di quest'anno la DC ha annunciato a sorpresa due film animati in programma per il 2024: Watchmen e Justice League: Crisi sulle Terre Infinite. Gli annunci sono stati accompagnati dalla dicitura "A DC Universe Movie", ma a quanto pare si è trattato di un errore che James Gunn ha tenuto a puntualizzare. In risposta alla domanda di un fan su Threads, infatti, il regista ha spiegato che entrambi i film non faranno parte del nuovo ...Leggi su movieplayer
Justice League: Crisi sulle Terre Infinite, film animato annunciato al San Diego Comic-Con e in arrivo nel 2024, non farà parte del DC Universe di James Gunn e Peter Safran.
