GCW: Francesco Akira debutta a Settembre a “Say You Will”, Match titolato contro Christian? (Di martedì 1 agosto 2023) Il debutto di Francesco Akira in America non si fermerà alla CMLL (QUI i dettagli). Infatti il wrestler italiano debutterà a Settembre negli USA con la GCW: è stato infatti annunciato fra i partecipanti a “Say You Will”, in programma il 1° Settembre a Chicago, assieme ai già annunciati Nick Gage, Blake Christian, Rina Yamashita, Joey Janela, Maki Itoh, El Hijo del Vikingo e molti altri. *CHICAGO UPDATE*Just Signed:Francesco Akira makes his GCW debut on 9/1 in Chicago!Plus:Nick Gage vs VikingoJoey Janela vs Lash LerouxRina YamashitaMaki ItohBlake ChristianGringo LocoEffy+more!Get Tix: LIVE on @FiteTV+Fri 9/1 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/HzJ3g4Qj08— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling ) August 1, 2023 Francesco ...Leggi su zonawrestling
