Enhance Global Collaboration and Connectivity via E-Sports Competition: Perfect World CEO (Di martedì 1 agosto 2023) SHANGHAI, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Dr. Robert H. Xiao, CEO of Perfect World and Perfect World E-Sports & its platform segment, attended and addressed the 2023 Global ESports Conference on July 28 in Shanghai. He emphasized that the acceptance of e-Sports by Global mainstream sporting events marks a new starting point, one that will bring long-term dividends and increased influence to the development of China's e-Sports industry. The upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, scheduled for September this year, has garnered significant attention from both domestic and international communities, playing a pivotal role in promoting e-Sports culture and encouraging more people to participate in ...
