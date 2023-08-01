Call of Duty Stagione 5: informazioni sulle mappe Punta Mar e StrikeASUSTOR blinda la sicurezza dei datiPOKÉMON E RINASCENTE PRESENTANO UNA INIZIATIVA NELLA CITTÀ ETERNA ROCCO GIOCATTOLI PORTA LA CREATIVA NELLE SCUOLELegends of Runeterra: Aggiornamento Svelato Kill Code: Parte 2 di Apex Legends: ResurrezioneEA SPORTS FC ANNUNCIA LA PARTNERSHIP CON PALLONE D’OROExploding Kittens lancia un nuovo gioco di carteI consigli di MioDottore per vivere al meglio i flirt estiviCrollo di una palazzina a Matera: senza feriti ma preoccupazioni per ...Ultime Blog

East New York è il nuovo crime di Rete 4 (Di martedì 1 agosto 2023) East New York L’estate di Retequattro prosegue con «East New York». Realizzata dagli stessi produttori esecutivi della storica e acclamata NYPD Blue, la serie andrà in onda da stasera, in prime-time. Nel cast del police-procedural in prima visione assoluta, attori come Amanda Warren (The Leftovers), Jimmy Smits (L.A. Law, NYPD Blue, The West Wing, Dexter, Sons of Anarchy), Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Castle, Billions), Kevin Rankin (Justified, Claws), Richard Kind (Innamorati pazzi, Spin City, Gotham, The Watcher). Al centro della serie ideata da William M. Finkelstein (doppio Emmy per L.A. Law), gli ufficiali e gli investigatori del 74esimo distretto del NYPD, nel quartiere di Brooklyn conosciuto come East Village. A capo del distretto, la neopromossa vice ispettore Regina Haywood, il ...
