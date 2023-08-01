Call of Duty Stagione 5: informazioni sulle mappe Punta Mar e StrikeASUSTOR blinda la sicurezza dei datiPOKÉMON E RINASCENTE PRESENTANO UNA INIZIATIVA NELLA CITTÀ ETERNA ROCCO GIOCATTOLI PORTA LA CREATIVA NELLE SCUOLELegends of Runeterra: Aggiornamento Svelato Kill Code: Parte 2 di Apex Legends: ResurrezioneEA SPORTS FC ANNUNCIA LA PARTNERSHIP CON PALLONE D’OROExploding Kittens lancia un nuovo gioco di carteI consigli di MioDottore per vivere al meglio i flirt estiviCrollo di una palazzina a Matera: senza feriti ma preoccupazioni per ...Ultime Blog

Eagle Point Software Acquires CADLearning (Di martedì 1 agosto 2023) DUBUQUE, Iowa, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Eagle Point Software, creator of the Pinnacle Series e-learning solution, has announced the acquisition of CADLearning from 4D Technologies. On July 27, 2023, Eagle Point acquired the CADLearning businesses, including intellectual property and digital assets while assuming responsibility for supporting CADLearning clients. Eagle Point and CADLearning are recognized as industry-leading providers of learning and development experiences for architectural, civil, construction, product design, and manufacturing engineers. Initially, CADLearning clients will continue to leverage the CADLearning platform and content. Overtime ...
