Eagle Point Software Acquires CADLearning
Eagle Point Software, creator of the Pinnacle Series e-learning solution, has announced the acquisition of CADLearning from 4D Technologies. On July 27, 2023, Eagle Point acquired the CADLearning businesses, including intellectual property and digital assets while assuming responsibility for supporting CADLearning clients. Eagle Point and CADLearning are recognized as industry-leading providers of learning and development experiences for architectural, civil, construction, product design, and manufacturing engineers. Initially, CADLearning clients will continue to leverage the CADLearning platform and content. Overtime ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
