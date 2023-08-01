CABOT HIGHLANDS UNVEILS EXPANSION PLANS AND INSIDE LOOK AT NEW TOM DOAK COURSE

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 1 agosto 2023) INVERNESS, SCOTLAND, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/TheCollection, developer and operator of master-planned golf resort communities, has recently unveiled development updates atin Scotland, including the routing plan for its new Tomgolfset to open for preview play in 2024. Following's acquisition of the iconic Castle Stuart Golf Links and surrounding property in summer 2022,have been put in place for exciting new real estate opportunities, an expanded 11,000-square-foot clubhouse with new dining areas and new programming, all complemented by the thoughtful touches and exemplary service thebrand has become known for. The resort lies in the picturesque town of Inverness and visitors currently ...