CABOT HIGHLANDS UNVEILS EXPANSION PLANS AND INSIDE LOOK AT NEW TOM DOAK COURSE (Di martedì 1 agosto 2023) INVERNESS, SCOTLAND, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 The CABOT Collection, developer and operator of master-planned golf resort communities, has recently unveiled development updates at CABOT HIGHLANDS in Scotland, including the routing plan for its new Tom DOAK golf COURSE set to open for preview play in 2024. Following CABOT's acquisition of the iconic Castle Stuart Golf Links and surrounding property in summer 2022, PLANS have been put in place for exciting new real estate opportunities, an expanded 11,000-square-foot clubhouse with new dining areas and new programming, all complemented by the thoughtful touches and exemplary service the CABOT brand has become known for. The resort lies in the picturesque town of Inverness and visitors currently ...
