WWE: Roxanne Perez è la più dura di tutte, il Weapons Wild Match è storia (Di lunedì 31 luglio 2023) Roxanne Perez e Blair Davenport si sono sfidate nel tanto atteso Weapons Wild Match stanotte, a NXT Great American Bash. Dopo settimane di odio crescente, le due hanno dato tutto e l’ex NXT Women’s Champion è riuscita a prevalere al termine di un incontro durissimo con l’utilizzo di diverse armi, senza esclusione di colpi. Dopo l’attacco pre-campanella della Davenport ai danni dell’ex campionessa, durante l’incontro la sfida ha portato al coinvolgimento anche della madre e della sorella della Perez, sbeffeggiate dall’avversaria più e più volte. Ma, nonostante tutto, alla fine Roxanne è riuscita a rimanere concentrata, omaggiando anche Dusty Rhodes durante la contesa. Highlights dell’incontro sicuramente uno Splash dalla terza ...Leggi su zonawrestling
