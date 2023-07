WWE | Carmelo Hayes continua a non sbagliare! Match durissimo contro Ilja Dragunov

WWE: Tra Carmelo Hayes e Finn Balor non è finita, il campione invita il JD ad NXT Zona Wrestling

Carmelo Hayes defeated Ilja Dragunov at NXT: The Great American Bash on Sunday to retain the NXT Championship. It was a hard-hitting affair with memorable moments from both wrestlers, and Hayes ...Let's take the highlights from WWE NXT's The Great American Bash event that saw Carmelo Hayes defeating Ilja Dragunov while Roxanne Perez getting the better of Blair Davenport.