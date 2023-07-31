Diablo IV: rivelati i dettagli della patch 1.1.1TEUFEL | i dispositivi high-tech da portare in valigiaSYNCED, pre-registrazioni aperteAl via il concorso Xiaomi International Theme 2023SNAPCHAT E JUVENTUS INSIEME Magic: The Gathering – svelate nuove carte e nuovi artworkNave Cargo in Fiamme al largo della Costa Olandese: Operazione di ...Milly Carlucci Ballando Con Le Stelle: Possibile Nuovo Giudice a ...Gemelle Identiche: La Storia Sorprendente di Condividere lo Stesso ...Miracle Village diventa Restoration Destination: Il rifugio per ex ...Ultime Blog

SANY Announces 2023 Employee Stock Ownership Plan

SANY Announces

SANY Announces 2023 Employee Stock Ownership Plan (Di lunedì 31 luglio 2023) BEIJING, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/

SANY Group ("SANY") has announced the 2023 Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). This is the fourth consecutive year that SANY has launched the ESOP, which gives Employees an opportunity to own shares in the company through the setting up of incentive funds. The 2023 ESOP has set up a fund size of around 590 million yuan (USD 82 million) with a share repurchase price Planned at 16.13 yuan per share (USD 2.24). The capital will be from the incentive funds accrued following relevant provisions of the group. SANY has always focused on improving Employee benefits and adhering to the principle of "growing together, ...
SANY Group: SANY Announces 2023 Employee Stock Ownership Plan

SANY Group ("SANY") has announced the 2023 employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). This is the fourth consecutive year that SANY has launched the ESOP, which ...

