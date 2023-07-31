Qn-SOLAR's Performance in H1 2023 Sees Impressive 70% YoY Growth (Di lunedì 31 luglio 2023) SHANGHAI, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Qn-SOLAR, a leading SOLAR photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer, has announced outstanding Growth with a 70% increase in Performance in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period last year. The company has been expanding its business into various markets beyond China and has seen particularly strong business momentum in the European market, generating over 100MW in orders in H1 from major trade shows. Qn-SOLAR has also applied for multiple international certifications to penetrate different markets and plans to participate in several international trade shows during the second half of this year. "We are thrilled to continue our Growth as a leading PV manufacturer and expand our global presence with plans to ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Momentus Deploys All Payloads from Vigoride - 6 MissionWhile these initial three missions were demonstration missions focused on testing the performance ... The Company is providing ongoing hosted payload services to Caltech's Solar Power Project ...
DMEGC Solar Commences the Construction of Zero - Carbon Factory...complete carbon inspections of all DMEGC Solar modules factories in early 2024. A zero - carbon factory, by definition, is a production facility that has achieved zero carbon emissions performance by ...
Astronergy listed as 2023 overall highest achiever by RETC after rigorous PV module testsRETC is a leading engineering service and certification testing provider for the solar industry. It tests modules for 12 months across 11 tests spanning the categories of quality, performance, and ...
Gli EPS di First Solar hanno battuto le aspettative per 0,59$, il ... Investing.com Italia
DMEGC Solar Commences the Construction of Zero-Carbon FactoryDONGYANG, China, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 27th, DMEGC Solar and TÜV SÜD held a signing ceremony for the strategic cooperation agreement ...
Trina Solar again ranked in top AAA category in PV ModuleTech Bankability RatingsThe company's Vertex modules have also recently been certified by TÜV Rheinland for their performance in harsh marine environments, while its 700W series modules passing the RETC thresher test. Trina ...
