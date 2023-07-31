Lights Out Terrore nel buio film stasera in tv 31 luglio: trama, curiosità, streaming (Di lunedì 31 luglio 2023) Lights Out Terrore nel buio è il film stasera in tv lunedì 31 luglio 2023 in onda in seconda serata su Italia 1. La pellicola diretta da David F. Sandberg ha come protagonista Teresa Palmer. Di seguito ecco scheda, trama, trailer, alcune curiosità sul film e dove vederlo in streaming. SCOPRI COSA C’È IN TV Lights Out Terrore nel buio film stasera in tv: scheda TITOLO ORIGINALE: Lights Out USCITO IL: 4 agosto 2016 GENERE: Horror, Thriller ANNO: 2016 REGIA: David F. Sandberg CAST: Teresa Palmer, Maria Bello, Gabriel Bateman, Billy Burke, Alexander DiPersia DURATA: 81 ...Leggi su cubemagazine
