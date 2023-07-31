Les Roches and the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia Celebrate the Kingdom's Next Generation of Tourism Professionals (Di lunedì 31 luglio 2023) MARBELLA, Spain, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On July 28th, Les Roches Global Hospitality Education proudly honoured 200 talented individuals from Saudi Arabia who successfully completed the prestigious Executive Master's International Hotel Management Program. Recognized as a leading institution in hospitality management education, Les Roches partnered with distinguished representatives from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to offer this ground-breaking educational initiative. The International Hotel Management Program, initiated in October 2022, holds a prominent position in the Ministry of Tourism's new human capital development strategy. Designed to support the Kingdom's rapidly growing ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
