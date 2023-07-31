Al via il concorso Xiaomi International Theme 2023SNAPCHAT E JUVENTUS INSIEME Magic: The Gathering – svelate nuove carte e nuovi artworkNave Cargo in Fiamme al largo della Costa Olandese: Operazione di ...Milly Carlucci Ballando Con Le Stelle: Possibile Nuovo Giudice a ...Gemelle Identiche: La Storia Sorprendente di Condividere lo Stesso ...Miracle Village diventa Restoration Destination: Il rifugio per ex ...Paolo Bonolis e Sonia Bruganelli: Fine di una storia d'amore e il ...Tartaruga Alligatore a Torino: Il rettile aggressivo che suscita ...Taylor Swift: La popstar che scatena terremoti con la sua musica e il ...Ultime Blog

Fantastic Four | ecco perché Adam Driver avrebbe rifiutato il ruolo di Reed Richards RUMOR

Fantastic Four

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

zazoom
Autore : movieplayer Commenta
Fantastic Four: ecco perché Adam Driver avrebbe rifiutato il ruolo di Reed Richards [RUMOR] (Di lunedì 31 luglio 2023) Il motivo per cui Adam Driver avrebbe rifiutato l'offerta di Marvel per il reboot de I Fantastici Quattro sarebbe stato rivelato. Secondo un nuovo RUMOR, Adam Driver avrebbe respinto l'offerta di Marvel per il ruolo di Reed Richards nel reboot di Fantastic Four in preparazione. Il RUMOR ha rivelato anche la ragione di tale rifiuto. Restiamo naturalmente nel regno delle voci non verificate. Qualche mese fa la notizia del possibile ingaggio di Adam Driver nel ruolo di Reed Richards in Fantastic Four ha fatto il giro del ...
Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising

Randy Meisner, Eagles Co - Founder and Singer of 'Take It To The Limit,' Dies at 77

"And I remember coming home one day and they had rehearsed 'Witchy Woman' and they had all the harmonies worked out, four - part harmonies. It was fantastic. I knew it was gonna be a hit. You could ...

Fantastic Four, svelata la ragione per cui Adam Driver ha rifiutato il ruolo di Reed

Stando alle ultime indiscrezioni, Adam Driver non avrebbe sentito una connessione con il ruolo di Reed Richards in Fantastic ...

Marvel: i due film più imponenti presentati al San Diego Comic - Con 2019 non sono ancora usciti

Il panel di Marvel Studios al San Diego Comic - Con 2019 è stato ricco di sorprese, ma i due film più imponenti ed entusiasmanti del MCU annunciati all'evento, Blade e Fantastic Four , devono ancora essere rilasciati: anche se talvolta Marvel Studios salta l'evento di SDCC, come ha fatto nel 2023, i progetti annunciati ben quattro anni fa devono ancora ...

Fantastic Four: ecco perché Adam Driver avrebbe rifiutato il ruolo di ...  Movieplayer

Fantastic Four: Did Adam Driver REJECT role of Reed Richards in upcoming superhero film Here's what we know

The new Fantastic Four film has been a much-anticipated film as the Marvel Universe continues to expand. There were rumors about Adam Driver being approached for the movie, and here's what we know ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Fantastic Four
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Fantastic Four Fantastic Four ecco perché Adam