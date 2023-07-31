Fantastic Four | ecco perché Adam Driver avrebbe rifiutato il ruolo di Reed Richards RUMOR

"And I remember coming home one day and they had rehearsed 'Witchy Woman' and they had all the harmonies worked out,- part harmonies. It was. I knew it was gonna be a hit. You could ...Stando alle ultime indiscrezioni, Adam Driver non avrebbe sentito una connessione con il ruolo di Reed Richards in...Il panel di Marvel Studios al San Diego Comic - Con 2019 è stato ricco di sorprese, ma i due film più imponenti ed entusiasmanti del MCU annunciati all'evento, Blade e, devono ancora essere rilasciati: anche se talvolta Marvel Studios salta l'evento di SDCC, come ha fatto nel 2023, i progetti annunciati ben quattro anni fa devono ancora ...

Fantastic Four: ecco perché Adam Driver avrebbe rifiutato il ruolo di ... Movieplayer

The new Fantastic Four film has been a much-anticipated film as the Marvel Universe continues to expand. There were rumors about Adam Driver being approached for the movie, and here's what we know ...