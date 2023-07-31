Enjoy Smartly Enhanced Entertainment with TCL AiPQ Processor 3.0 on its Latest QD-Mini LED TVs

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 31 luglio 2023)TCL'sintelligent algorithm, thepicture quality elevates the experience of movie watching, game play and more HONG KONG, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brand, is reiterating its display advancement to drive more immersiveexperiences for users around the world. On the successful launches of TCL's all-new QD-LED TVs and QLED TVs, a superior line up of 4K TV's delivering high and precise contrast, stunning brightness, vivid colours and better uniformity, TCL is committed to the development of its3.0, offering next-level picture performance.3.0 Enhances the Viewing Experience for Movie and TV ...