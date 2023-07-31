Al via il concorso Xiaomi International Theme 2023SNAPCHAT E JUVENTUS INSIEME Magic: The Gathering – svelate nuove carte e nuovi artworkNave Cargo in Fiamme al largo della Costa Olandese: Operazione di ...Milly Carlucci Ballando Con Le Stelle: Possibile Nuovo Giudice a ...Gemelle Identiche: La Storia Sorprendente di Condividere lo Stesso ...Miracle Village diventa Restoration Destination: Il rifugio per ex ...Paolo Bonolis e Sonia Bruganelli: Fine di una storia d'amore e il ...Tartaruga Alligatore a Torino: Il rettile aggressivo che suscita ...Taylor Swift: La popstar che scatena terremoti con la sua musica e il ...Ultime Blog

Autore : liberoquotidiano
Digital Intelligence Technology: Fuelling Value Creation and Reshaping the Gaming Industry (Di lunedì 31 luglio 2023) SHANGHAI, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The 2023 China Digital Entertainment Congress commenced on Thursday alongside ChinaJoy, the country's largest Gaming event. Lu Xiaoyin, Co-CEO and President of Perfect World Co., Ltd, as well as the CEO of Perfect World Games, was among the esteemed guests in attendance. During his keynote speech, Lu emphasized the rapid development of the Chinese Gaming Industry, which has greatly benefited from the country's "Digitalization" strategies. He highlighted the Industry plays a crucial role in promoting Digitalization across various sectors, including empowering the real economy, driving technological innovation, and preserving cultural heritage. Lu lauded Chinese games for their exceptional ability to embody the essence of Chinese ...
