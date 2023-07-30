Nave Cargo in Fiamme al largo della Costa Olandese: Operazione di ...Milly Carlucci Ballando Con Le Stelle: Possibile Nuovo Giudice a ...Gemelle Identiche: La Storia Sorprendente di Condividere lo Stesso ...Miracle Village diventa Restoration Destination: Il rifugio per ex ...Paolo Bonolis e Sonia Bruganelli: Fine di una storia d'amore e il ...Tartaruga Alligatore a Torino: Il rettile aggressivo che suscita ...Taylor Swift: La popstar che scatena terremoti con la sua musica e il ...Ilhan Omar e le sue dichiarazioni contro gli uomini bianchi: Politica ...Tragedia a Cologno Monzese: La storia di Sofia Castelli e il tragico ...Attacco con 25 droni contro la Crimea annessa: Il Ministero della ...Ultime Blog

WWE: Gallus vs D’Angelo Family darà il via ad NXT The Great American Bash (Di domenica 30 luglio 2023) Questa notte andrà di scena il PLE di NXT, The Great American Bash. L’evento si presenta con tanti buoni propositi e ha tutto il potenziale per offrire un grande spettacolo. Fra i match più importanti ci sono Carmelo Hayes vs Ilja Dragunov per l’NXT Championship e il triple threat valevole per l’NXT North American Championship fra Dominik Mysterio, Wes Lee e Mustafa Alì. Ecco l’opener Ad aprire le danze del PLE sarà il match valido per gli NXT Tag Team Championships fra i campioni i Gallus e gli sfidanti la D’Angelo Family, con Tony D’Angelo e Channing Lorenzo che tenteranno così l’assalto alle cinture al termine di una buonissima storyline.
