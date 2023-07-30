WWE: Gallus vs D’Angelo Family darà il via ad NXT The Great American Bash (Di domenica 30 luglio 2023) Questa notte andrà di scena il PLE di NXT, The Great American Bash. L’evento si presenta con tanti buoni propositi e ha tutto il potenziale per offrire un grande spettacolo. Fra i match più importanti ci sono Carmelo Hayes vs Ilja Dragunov per l’NXT Championship e il triple threat valevole per l’NXT North American Championship fra Dominik Mysterio, Wes Lee e Mustafa Alì. Ecco l’opener Ad aprire le danze del PLE sarà il match valido per gli NXT Tag Team Championships fra i campioni i Gallus e gli sfidanti la D’Angelo Family, con Tony D’Angelo e Channing Lorenzo che tenteranno così l’assalto alle cinture al termine di una buonissima storyline. Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE NXT presents The Great American Bash, which will see four titles on the line tonight on Peacock at 8 pm ET, with a kickoff show at 7:30 pm ET.
WWE NXT Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (champion) -5000 vs. Thea Hail +1000 WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) (champions) +175 vs.
