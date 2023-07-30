UFC 291, Poirier ko: Gaethje lo sorprende con un head kick (VIDEO) (Di domenica 30 luglio 2023) Justin Gaethje ha messo ko Dustin Poirier nel main event di UFC 291, evento che ha messo di fronte anche Jan Blachowicz e Alex Pereira, con quest’ultimo capace di imporsi per split decision. La scena però se l’è presa Gaethje che ad inizio secondo round ha sorpreso Poirier con un head kick devastante. Immediato l’intervento di Hearb Dean a difesa dello statunitense per bloccare l’incontro. https://twitter.com/UFCEurope/status/1685507500001361923 SportFace. Leggi su sportface
