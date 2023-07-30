Jesus Revolution (2023): la parola dell’ ascolto. (Di domenica 30 luglio 2023) Recensione, trama e cast del lungometraggio Jesus Revolution del 2023. Pellicola biografica, basata su dei fatti realmente accaduti in america. Source Leggi su locchiodelcineasta
Advertising
Jesus revolution (2023) Filmscoop
‘Jesus Revolution’ is coming to Netflix on Monday. Can you watch it with the whole familyIt’s about a pastor named Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammar) who teams up with a hippie, Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie — the actor who portrays Jesus in “The Chosen”), to start a movement to convert ...
Letters to the Editor: Comparing President Biden and Jesus blasphemousI take offense to a recent letter that referred to a commercial, “Jesus gets us,” stating ... “mother land” was viewed as unfair by the colonists. The result was a revolution. The main difference ...
Jesus RevolutionSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Jesus Revolution