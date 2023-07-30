Jesus Revolution 2023 | la parola dell’ ascolto

Jesus revolution (2023) Filmscoop

It’s about a pastor named Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammar) who teams up with a hippie, Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie — the actor who portrays Jesus in “The Chosen”), to start a movement to convert ...I take offense to a recent letter that referred to a commercial, “Jesus gets us,” stating ... “mother land” was viewed as unfair by the colonists. The result was a revolution. The main difference ...