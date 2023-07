AEW | Jade Cargill prende in considerazione l’idea di non tornare in AEW

"Potrebbe non tornare più in AEW": le ultime su Jade Cargill World Wrestling

With AEW Collision launching back in June 2023, fans have gotten adjusted to the new two-hour show from All Elite Wrestling. A number of the show's stars seem fairly exclusive to Collision, with a few ...Jade Cargill was removed from AEW TV after dropping the TBS Championship and now there is uncertainty if she will return to the promotion.