The Inventor | il trailer del film animato in stop motion su Leonardo Da vinci

The Inventor

The Inventor: il trailer del film animato in stop motion su Leonardo Da vinci (Di sabato 29 luglio 2023) Dai creatori di Ratatouille ecco svelato il trailer di The Inventor, il film di animazione in stop motion sulla vita di Leonardo Da vinci. A prestare le voci ai protagonisti ci saranno Stephen Fry, Daisy Ridley e Marion Cotillard. Jim Capobianco, la mente creativa dietro il fortunatissimo Ratatouille, approda dietro la macchina da presa (insieme a Pierre-Luc Granjon) nel nuovo film di animazione The Inventor, nelle sale americane dal 25 agosto, che ripercorre la vita di Leonardo Da vinci. Come si vede dal trailer appena rilasciato, The Inventor si concentrerà in particolare sugli ultimi anni del geniale Inventore che è, infatti, ritratto con una lunga ...
The Inventor: il trailer del film animato in stop motion su Leonardo Da vinci

Dai creatori di Ratatouille ecco svelato il trailer di The Inventor, il film di animazione in stop motion sulla vita di Leonardo Da Vinci. A prestare le voci ai protagonisti ci saranno Stephen Fry, Da ...

