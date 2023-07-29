Royal Antwerp vs Cercle Brugge – probabili formazioni

Leggi su sport.periodicodaily

(Di sabato 29 luglio 2023) L’attesissima Prima Divisione A belga prenderà il via questo fine settimana e ilspera di iniziare la stagione in modo vincente quando domenica 30 luglio affronterà ilal Bosuilstadion. I padroni di casa arrivano a questa partita dopo aver vinto la Supercoppa belga contro il Mechelen per 5-4 ai rigori, mentre i visitatori hanno subito una sconfitta per 7-2 per mano del Lille, squadra di Ligue 1, in un’amichevole precampionato lo scorso fine settimana. Il calcio di inizio divsè previsto alle 13:30 Anteprima della partitavsa che punto sono le due squadre...