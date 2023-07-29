LIVE – Bournemouth-Atalanta 1-3 | amichevole estiva 2023 DIRETTA

(Di sabato 29 luglio 2023) Ladidel precampionato. Dopo il ritiro in Val Seriana, i bergamaschi scendono in campo per un’altra sfida di questa parte di preparazione in vista della nuova stagione che prenderà il via tra poco meno di un mese. Si tratta di una sfida di sicuro prestigo per gli uomini di Gasperini, nella tana degli inglesi. Appuntamento alle ore 16:00 di sabato 29 luglio. COME SEGUIRLA IN TV Sportface.it non vi lascerà soli e vi terrà informati in tempo reale. PER AGGIORNARE LAPREMERE F5 O FARE REFRESH1-2 (6? Maehle, 36? Koopmeiners, 38? Senesi) 85? – GOL! TRIS DELL’. LA CHIUDE LATTE LATH. 80? – Ci avviciniamo al ...

Tabellino in tempo reale [ AGGIORNA LA DIRETTA DI- ITALIA ](ENG): Neto (Portiere), Anthony J., Brooks D., Christie R., Cook L., Kerkez M., Kluivert J., Senesi M., Smith A., ......00 Wolfsburg (Ger) - Lens (Fra) 15:00 Hoffenheim (Ger) - Rangers (Sco) 15:30 Udinese (Ita) - Union Berlino (Ger) 15:30 Blackburn (Eng) - Girona (Esp) 16:00(Eng) - Atalanta (Ita) 16:00 ...Test per l'Atalanta che gioca con alle ore 16 contro ilmentre in serata troviamo sia Genoa - Monaco che Roma - Estrela. Partite in Direttadel giorno su Calciomagazine MONDIALI ...

