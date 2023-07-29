LIVE – Bournemouth-Atalanta 1-3, amichevole estiva 2023 (DIRETTA) (Di sabato 29 luglio 2023) La DIRETTA LIVE di Bournemouth-Atalanta, amichevole estiva del precampionato 2023. Dopo il ritiro in Val Seriana, i bergamaschi scendono in campo per un’altra sfida di questa parte di preparazione in vista della nuova stagione che prenderà il via tra poco meno di un mese. Si tratta di una sfida di sicuro prestigo per gli uomini di Gasperini, nella tana degli inglesi. Appuntamento alle ore 16:00 di sabato 29 luglio. COME SEGUIRLA IN TV Sportface.it non vi lascerà soli e vi terrà informati in tempo reale. PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA PREMERE F5 O FARE REFRESH Bournemouth-Atalanta 1-2 (6? Maehle, 36? Koopmeiners, 38? Senesi) 85? – GOL! TRIS DELL’Atalanta. LA CHIUDE LATTE LATH. 80? – Ci avviciniamo al ...Leggi su sportface
