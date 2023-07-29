Italy hails Turkey nod to Sweden’s Nato entry 

(Di sabato 29 luglio 2023)’s decision to backbid to joinin apparent end to many months of opposition that strained the bloc sends out a crucial message,stated on Tuesday “Sweden is to enterhas decided to vote in favour and this is an important message,” foreign minister Antonio Tajani said in remarks at thePubic Forum in Vilnius, Lithuania. “Having Sweden and Finland inas members of our political and military organisation rather than observers, and with Ankara’s support, is very, very important politically,” Tajani added. Tajani was speaking after’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday agreed to forwardbid to parliament for ratification. ...

The 54 approved 'milestones and targets' linked to's third payment request cover wide - ranging reforms in the areas of competition law, the judiciary, public and tax administration, education, ..."The @EU Commission's decision to create a Sez for the South ofis good news. The Sez will favour the growth of the South," read the tweet. "The government remains committed to helping the ...Turkey's decision to back Sweden's bid to join Nato in apparent end to many months of opposition that strained the bloc sends out a crucial message,stated on Tuesday "Sweden is to enter Nato, Turkey has decided to vote in favour and this is an important message," foreign minister Antonio Tajani said in remarks at the Nato Pubic Forum in ...

Il NIFFF prepara la sua 22ma edizione Cineuropa

The European Union Commission's approval of payment of a third tranche of post-pandemic recovery funds from the bloc - worth 18.5 billion euros - and ...More than 100 trans men have signed up to enter the Miss Italy pageant, the activist who started the protest said.