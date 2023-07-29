League of Legends Aggiornamento Dev: Riepilogo di metà annoBattlefield 2042: aggiornamento 5.2FC 24 E MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTANO UNA NUOVA SQUADRA DI EROI Call of Duty MWII & Warzone: la Stagione 5 è in arrivoAl via l’estate Xiaomi con la Summer CampaignBack to school 2023 - tante novità di Spin MasterDestiny 2 insignito dell'Accessibility Award al Games for Change ...Lenovo presenta Lenovo Tab P12 e Tab M10 5GGuida pratica per l'apertura di una falegnameriaGTA ONLINE - Ricompense doppie nelle prove a tempo Junk EnergyUltime Blog

Autore : giornaledellumbria Commenta
Italy hails Turkey nod to Sweden’s Nato entry  (Di sabato 29 luglio 2023) Turkey’s decision to back Sweden’s bid to join Nato in apparent end to many months of opposition that strained the bloc sends out a crucial message, Italy stated on Tuesday  “Sweden is to enter Nato, Turkey has decided to vote in favour and this is an important message,” foreign minister Antonio Tajani said in remarks at the Nato Pubic Forum in Vilnius, Lithuania.  “Having Sweden and Finland in Nato as members of our political and military organisation rather than observers, and with Ankara’s support, is very, very important politically,” Tajani added.  Tajani was speaking after Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday agreed to forward Sweden’s Nato bid to parliament for ratification. ...
