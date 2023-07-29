Italy hails Turkey nod to Sweden’s Nato entry (Di sabato 29 luglio 2023) Turkey’s decision to back Sweden’s bid to join Nato in apparent end to many months of opposition that strained the bloc sends out a crucial message, Italy stated on Tuesday “Sweden is to enter Nato, Turkey has decided to vote in favour and this is an important message,” foreign minister Antonio Tajani said in remarks at the Nato Pubic Forum in Vilnius, Lithuania. “Having Sweden and Finland in Nato as members of our political and military organisation rather than observers, and with Ankara’s support, is very, very important politically,” Tajani added. Tajani was speaking after Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday agreed to forward Sweden’s Nato bid to parliament for ratification. ...Leggi su giornaledellumbria
Advertising
Meloni hails EU executive's nod for release of18.5bn billion of post - pandemic recovery fundsThe 54 approved 'milestones and targets' linked to Italy's third payment request cover wide - ranging reforms in the areas of competition law, the judiciary, public and tax administration, education, ...
Tajani hails EU executive's move to boost southern Italy"The @EU Commission's decision to create a Sez for the South of Italy is good news. The Sez will favour the growth of the South," read the tweet. "The government remains committed to helping the ...
Italy hails Turkey nod to Sweden's Nato entryTurkey's decision to back Sweden's bid to join Nato in apparent end to many months of opposition that strained the bloc sends out a crucial message, Italy stated on Tuesday "Sweden is to enter Nato, Turkey has decided to vote in favour and this is an important message," foreign minister Antonio Tajani said in remarks at the Nato Pubic Forum in ...
Il NIFFF prepara la sua 22ma edizione Cineuropa
Meloni hails EU executive's nod for release of€18.5bn billion of post-pandemic recovery fundsThe European Union Commission's approval of payment of a third tranche of post-pandemic recovery funds from the bloc - worth 18.5 billion euros - and ...
Trans men enter Miss Italy pageant in droves after trans women excludedMore than 100 trans men have signed up to enter the Miss Italy pageant, the activist who started the protest said.
Italy hailsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Italy hails