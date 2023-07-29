League of Legends Aggiornamento Dev: Riepilogo di metà annoBattlefield 2042: aggiornamento 5.2FC 24 E MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTANO UNA NUOVA SQUADRA DI EROI Call of Duty MWII & Warzone: la Stagione 5 è in arrivoAl via l’estate Xiaomi con la Summer CampaignBack to school 2023 - tante novità di Spin MasterDestiny 2 insignito dell'Accessibility Award al Games for Change ...Lenovo presenta Lenovo Tab P12 e Tab M10 5GGuida pratica per l'apertura di una falegnameriaGTA ONLINE - Ricompense doppie nelle prove a tempo Junk EnergyUltime Blog

Italgas launches strategic US technological outpost   (Di sabato 29 luglio 2023) Italgas has strengthened its presence in the United States by opening a technological outpost at INNOVIT, the Italian Innovation and Culture Hub in San Francisco, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.  “Congratulations to Italgas, the first Italian company to activate its own desk at INNOVIT,” said US ambassador Mariangela Zappia, cited by the statement.  “We are delighted that a leading industrial group focused on energy transition has chosen the hub of the Italian System as an outpost to seize new opportunities in the Silicon Valley ecosystem,” Zappia added.  INNOVIT, a foreign ministry initiative, is ready to welcome Italian groups that want to follow Italgas’s example, offering them high-quality services and ensuring them access to a unique network, Zappia said.  Itagas CEO ...
