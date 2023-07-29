Italgas launches strategic US technological outpost  

(Di sabato 29 luglio 2023)has strengthened its presence in the United States by opening aat INNOVIT, the Italian Innovation and Culture Hub in San Francisco, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. “Congratulations to, the first Italian company to activate its own desk at INNOVIT,” said US ambassador Mariangela Zappia, cited by the statement. “We are delighted that a leading industrial group focused on energy transition has chosen the hub of the Italian System as anto seize new opportunities in the Silicon Valley ecosystem,” Zappia added. INNOVIT, a foreign ministry initiative, is ready to welcome Italian groups that want to follow’s example, offering them high-quality services and ensuring them access to a unique network, Zappia said. Itagas CEO ...

