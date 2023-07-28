World Hepatitis Alliance raise awareness of viral hepatitis on World Hepatitis Day as research shows hepatitis B and C cause significantly higher cancer risk than smoking a daily pack of cigarettes (Di venerdì 28 luglio 2023) LONDON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Today, World hepatitis Day (WHD) launches with the call to action 'We're not waiting'. On WHD, the World hepatitis Alliance (WHA) joins together with its global network of 323 members in over 100 countries to lead the campaign internationally to accelerate the fight against viral hepatitis, one of the most deadly and neglected diseases and health crises – one that is claiming a life every 30 seconds. New research presented at the EASL Congress by the Center for Disease Analysis (CDA) Foundation1 found that ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Today, World hepatitis Day (WHD) launches with the call to action 'We're not waiting'. On WHD, the World hepatitis Alliance (WHA) joins together with its global network of 323 members in over 100 countries to lead the campaign internationally to accelerate the fight against viral hepatitis, one of the most deadly and neglected diseases and health crises – one that is claiming a life every 30 seconds. New research presented at the EASL Congress by the Center for Disease Analysis (CDA) Foundation1 found that ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Nasce oggi l'Intergruppo Parlamentare Epatiti Virali e Malattie del FegatoL'iniziativa assume particolare rilievo, in quanto annunciata a ridosso della Giornata Mondiale delle Epatiti (World Hepatitis Day) celebrata il 28 luglio. Hanno già aderito all'Intergruppo il Sen. ...
Nasce oggi l'Intergruppo Parlamentare Epatiti Virali e Malattie del FegatoL'iniziativa assume particolare rilievo, in quanto annunciata a ridosso della Giornata Mondiale delle Epatiti (World Hepatitis Day) celebrata il 28 luglio. Hanno già aderito all'Intergruppo il Sen. ...
World Hepatitis Day, iniziativa ASST Garda Gazzetta delle Valli
World Hepatitis Day: How Viral Hepatitis Affects Pregnant Women - Expert Shares 10 PointsViral hepatitis is one of the most common and potentially serious infections that can occur in pregnant women. On World Hepatitis Day 2023, here's looking at 10 key facts about hepatitis and pregnancy ...
World Hepatitis Day 2023: No alcohol is good for liverAdditionally, changes in lifestyle factors, including dietary choices, lack of physical activity, and unhealthy habits, has contributed significantly to the rise in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
World HepatitisSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : World Hepatitis